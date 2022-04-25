Senzo Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo lawyer exits as cop starts testifying

Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer hired to conduct a watching brief, Magdalene Moonsamy, has been excused from the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ahead of the first witness taking the stand in the trial of the five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said this was for the purity of the trial as Khumalo is a potential witness.

The defence had last week raised concerns about Moonsamy’s presence in court.

“She can only sit in should the state call Khumalo as a witness,” said the state prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of Khumalo, who was his girlfriend, and her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.