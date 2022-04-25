Gunman at large after murder of eThekwini municipal official

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for a gunman who killed an eThekwini municipal official at a water tanker filling point at the weekend.

Phumzile Tshatshi, 36, whose responsibility was to control water tankers that delivered water to areas that currently do not have access to water due to damage caused to infrastructure by the recent deadly floods, was shot several times and died while on duty.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Nqobile Gwala said the incident happened about 4pm on Saturday when an unknown suspect shot the woman in Ottawa, Verulam, north of Durban.

"It is alleged that a 36-year-old woman was shot by an unknown suspect at Ottawa Main Road. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene," Gwala said.

Gwala said the unknown suspect then fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

"Nothing was taken from the victim. A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Verulam SAPS. The motive is unknown," Gwala said.

Several parts of eThekwini currently do not have access to water after the underground water infrastructure was severely damaged during the floods. Water access restoration is expected to take more than a month.

Water tankers are temporarily the main source of water in all affected areas where taps have run dry, leaving residents desperate.

Tshatshi's family, which is still reeling in shock, asked for privacy and space when contacted by Sowetan on Sunday.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has called on law enforcement agencies to do all they can to bring Tshatshi's killer to book.

"We are in the grip of a disaster and this murder is something we do not need. We condemn it and we hope the police will move with speed and arrest those responsible," Kaunda said.

"We urge anyone who may have information with regard to this unfortunate incident to work with the police. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and colleagues."

Kaunda said Tshatshi was "entrusted with a critical responsibility of controlling our water tankers”.

Premier Sihle Zikalala conveyed condolences to Tshatshi's family during a briefing about the provincial government's response to the floods on Sunday.

At least 54 people are still missing.