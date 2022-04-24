×

South Africa

SA concerned about developments in Jerusalem

Dirco condemns attacks on Palestine

By TimesLIVE - 24 April 2022 - 14:37
A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem's Old City on May 7 2021.
A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem's Old City on May 7 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The SA government on Sunday condemned the increased violence and heightened tensions in Jerusalem, particularly at the Al Aqsa Mosque, and the restrictions placed on religious sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The department of international relations and co-operation said in a statement: “We strongly condemn the attacks against Palestinians, especially at a time of religious importance for all faiths in the region.

“We appeal to the government of Israel to allow Palestinians their right to worship and gather for prayers in peace. We reaffirm that the holy sites in Jerusalem and the status quo around these sites must be respected.”

The statement, issued by spokesperson Clayson Monyela, said: “These blatant violations of human rights and international law, which have been taking place for more than 70 years should no longer be condoned and the international community, including the UN Security Council that is tasked with maintaining international peace and security, must act to ensure that states are held accountable for their actions.”

Dirco said SA was calling  for consistency from the international community and institutions of global governance in upholding the international rule of law.

“SA is committed to being part of international efforts aimed at reviving a much needed political process that will lead to the establishment of a viable Palestinian state existing side by side in peace with Israel, and within internationally recognised borders that include sovereign equality between states,” Dirco said.

It called for efforts to find a solution that would enable people on both sides of the Green Line, in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, to live free of violence under conditions free from racism and discrimination of any kind.

