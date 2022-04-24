SA concerned about developments in Jerusalem

The SA government on Sunday condemned the increased violence and heightened tensions in Jerusalem, particularly at the Al Aqsa Mosque, and the restrictions placed on religious sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The department of international relations and co-operation said in a statement: “We strongly condemn the attacks against Palestinians, especially at a time of religious importance for all faiths in the region.

“We appeal to the government of Israel to allow Palestinians their right to worship and gather for prayers in peace. We reaffirm that the holy sites in Jerusalem and the status quo around these sites must be respected.”

The statement, issued by spokesperson Clayson Monyela, said: “These blatant violations of human rights and international law, which have been taking place for more than 70 years should no longer be condoned and the international community, including the UN Security Council that is tasked with maintaining international peace and security, must act to ensure that states are held accountable for their actions.”