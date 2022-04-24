Inquiry opened into death of two teens who absconded from youth centre for day at beach

The drowning deaths of two teenagers — one while trying to save his friend — is under investigation by a team appointed by KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

The tragedy occurred after five children absconded from a private youth care centre in the Munster area, to go swimming at Palm Beach, on the South Coast, on April 14.

The teenagers who drowned were Thabo Nondaba, 17, and Lungelo Goba, 16.

“According to reports, Goba started swimming and within seconds he disappeared in the water. Nondaba followed in an attempt to rescue him, but failed,” said the MEC.