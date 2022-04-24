ANC meets to discuss new policy proposals

The ruling ANCs highest decision-making body is on Sunday discussing policy ideas which include a proposal that farmers be asked to donate land to black emerging farmers.

The Sunday Times reported that the party in its policy discussion documents wants a new route towards land redistribution that will see farmers donate land instead of the 2017 resolution which sought land expropriation without compensation.

Last year, the party failed to pass their land expropriation without compensation bill in parliament after it could not convince the EFF to agree to the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The stumbling block was the insistence of the EFF to have the state as the overall custodian of land.

The Sunday Times reported that the ANC in the discussion paper, titled “Strengthening Economic Recovery and Reconstruction to Build an Inclusive Economy”, now appears to have closed the door on any future attempts at expropriation of land without compensation, stressing instead the importance of a viable and job-creating agricultural sector.