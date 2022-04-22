Eskom to suspend load-shedding in time for the weekend

Load-shedding will be suspended at 10pm on Friday.

In an update Eskom said nine generating units would return to service over the weekend which, combined with expected low weekend electricity demand, would allow the suspension of load-shedding.

However, the power utility cautioned supply will remain severely constrained despite the units, one from Hendrina and two each from Arnot, Duvha, Majuba and Tutuka power stations, returning to service.

“The power system remains severely constrained and volatile. During next week we anticipate to continue relying on the use of emergency reserves to meet demand.”

The ailing utility said 5,353MW was on planned maintenance while another 14,912MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.