Tshwane search and rescue technicians deployed to support disaster relief in KZN

A team of Tshwane emergency services search and rescue technicians has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Urban Search and Rescue SA (USAR-SA01) team to support disaster relief efforts in the flood-stricken province.

This follows the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the deployment of the team and resources was authorised by the acting city manager of Tshwane, Mmaseabata Mutlaneng, on Wednesday afternoon.