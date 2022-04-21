Future KZN natural disasters can be mitigated, experts say

With the rebuilding of the flood-ravaged province estimated at more than R6bn, experts in town planning and civil engineering believe that this could be one of the key initiatives that could help the province to anticipate future disasters and be able to respond adequately

Developing an information base that details all the disaster-prone areas in KwaZulu-Natal has been labelled as one of key interventions that could help minimise future natural disasters.



