×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Future KZN natural disasters can be mitigated, experts say

With the rebuilding of the flood-ravaged province estimated at more than R6bn, experts in town planning and civil engineering believe that this could be one of the key initiatives that could help the province to anticipate future disasters and be able to respond adequately

21 April 2022 - 08:12
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Developing an information base that details all the disaster-prone areas in KwaZulu-Natal has been labelled as one of key interventions that could help minimise future natural disasters.

With the rebuilding of the flood-ravaged province estimated at more than R6bn, experts in town planning and civil engineering believe that this could be one of the key initiatives that could help the province to anticipate future disasters and be able to respond adequately...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...