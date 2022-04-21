At least R91m needed to help KZN farmers recover from flood

It said waterlogging has been experienced by most farmers, resulting in damage to the roots of crops and the leaching of inputs such as fertiliser and chemicals.

Safda said some farmers lost all their crops because of soil erosion.

Safda said some farmers would have to replant all their crops.

“To date we have recorded 1,537.4ha of cane and cash crops having been eroded. At an estimated cost of R32,000 to replant per hectare, this totals R49,196,800 as we have confirmed that almost all affected fields need to be replanted,” Safda said.

It said cash and subsistence crops such as vegetables were reported as destroyed for most farmers.

Safda said small-scale farmers depended on such crops for cash and consumption.

“This means such farmers lost not only on the business but their household food source.”

The association said help with seedlings, fertiliser and food parcels may be necessary.