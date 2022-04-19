Gill steps downs as CEO of Arena Holdings

Arena Holdings CEO Andrew Gill has stepped down from his position after working for the company for 23 years.

The announcement was made by group chairman Tshepo Mahloele on Tuesday.

Arena Holdings is home to brands such as Sowetan, Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail and Gallo.

“Andy started his career as a journalism cadet at Business Day in 1989 before moving to Reuters. He later rejoined the group as editor of the Business Times, became the managing director of the media division and was later appointed CEO in 2020,” said Mahloele.