EFF shuts down Eswatini borders — Here’s why

WHY IS THE EFF STAGING THE PROTEST?

Tambo told Newzroom Afrika the party wants an equal redistribution of wealth between King Mswati III and the people of Eswatini. He said the EFF, which has representation in Eswatini, has been calling for the democratisation of the kingdom.

“We have had engagements with our comrades on that side because we have come to the realisation that the Southern African Development Community is toothless to take on this monarchy and the rule of Mswati,” he said.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get comment from the EFF were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

WHAT HAS THE EFF IN ESWATINI SAID?

EFF deputy president in Eswatini Mthokozisi Makhunga said the border shutdowns are meant to disrupt economic activity in the country.

“Today is Mswati’s birthday. We are presenting him with a special gift. He is used to taking taxpayer’s money via the gates and spreading it for his lavish lifestyle with his wives and children. Today we are here to suppress the economy sustaining the livelihood of the regime,” he said.

The Eswatini government has not responded to the EFF’s demonstrations. It has wished the king well for his 54th birthday.