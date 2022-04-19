×

South Africa

ANC postpones Eastern Cape's elective conference

By Staff Reporter - 19 April 2022 - 22:39
File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has postponed the party's elective conference for the province which was scheduled to start on Friday.

The party said in a media statement that a meeting held on Tuesday resolved to reschedule the 9th provincial conference as the party was still "attending to internal disputes and the verification report was yet to be signed".

"The ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Working Task Team (PWTT) on Tuesday, 19th April 2022, to make an assessment of the work in preparation for the 9th Provincial Conference as previously resolved," said the party in a statement."

In making such an assessment, it became apparent that some of the disputes are still being attended to by the National Dispute Resolution Committee (NDRC) and the verification report has therefore not yet signed by the acting secretary general.

"The PWTT therefore resolved to reschedule the ANC Eastern Cape 9th Provincial Conference to a date to be announced by the Provincial Task Team, once satisfied that all outstanding matters have been attended to."

Steenhuisen on Gumede's election: 'Ramaphosa has clearly lost control of this and other key regions'

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the return of embattled Zandile Gumede to another powerful position in KwaZulu-Natal proved President Cyril Ramaphosa ...
News
1 week ago

eThekwini's new leadership collective preaches unity and embrace after resounding victory

History repeated itself in eThekwini on Sunday when the ANC region reelected Zandile Gumede as their leader, but this time she comes with baggage and ...
News
1 week ago

