77 ‘starving illegal miners’ rescued underground, bodies recovered

A group of 77 “starving illegal miners” were rescued from underground and later arrested while four decomposed bodies were brought up from a shaft in Orkney, near Potchefstroom in the North West.

The rescue mission, from last Thursday to Monday, was conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprising the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district illicit mining team, Orkney visible policing, detectives and a mining rescue team.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said illegal miners had asked mine management to help them get out of a mine shaft because they were “starving”.

“Of the 77 arrested illegal miners who were all medically examined, 60 are from Lesotho, 13 from Mozambique and four are Zimbabwean nationals.”