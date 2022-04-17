Tributes pour in for Rhoda Kadalie

The City of Cape Town and University of the Western Cape on Sunday paid tribute to human rights activist and writer Rhoda Kadalie, who has died of cancer.

Kadalie died in her sleep on Saturday after a lengthy battle with lung cancer in the US, where she had been living with family. She was 68.

“Ms Kadalie was an active resident of Cape Town, and contributed immensely to building a strong and values-based social fabric in Cape Town,” acting mayor Zahid Badroodien said in a statement. “Ms Kadalie aimed to uplift all those around her.”

Kadalie, a former anti-apartheid activist, was also a former member of the SA Human Rights Commission. She founded the Impumelelo Social Innovations Centre and the gender equity unit at UWC.

Badroodien said Kadalie was “an example to all of how one person can improve the lives of so many.”

News of Kadalie’s death prompted multiple tributes on social media. Commentator and educator Jonathan Jansen described Kadalie as “challenging and complex, yet always a friend in troubled times”.