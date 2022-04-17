×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town Easter blaze kills one, displaces 1,200

17 April 2022 - 10:21
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Cape Town authorities are still investigating the cause of a series of fires that ravaged Langa on Saturday night
Cape Town authorities are still investigating the cause of a series of fires that ravaged Langa on Saturday night
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF/ File photo

A series of fires in Langa, Cape Town, have left one person dead and scores displaced, Cape Town disaster management reported on Sunday.

At one stage police had to intervene to disperse unruly crowds and protect firefighting staff, the city said.

The first fire was reported at around 6pm on Saturday, while a further two flared up early Sunday morning. “During the first of these (early morning fires) one adult male sustained fatal burns,” the city said.

The fires were fanned by gale-force winds. 

An estimated 1,200 people had been displaced or remained unaccounted for, with about 300 wood or iron structures destroyed or damaged, according to the city’s preliminary assessment.

A more comprehensive assessment will be concluded during the course of Sunday morning. Authorities say the cause of the fires is still unknown. 

TimesLIVE

Cape Town firefighters lend a hand in flood-devastated KZN

A Cape Town fire and rescue team arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to help their counterparts recover the bodies of flood victims.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground