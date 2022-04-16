Three ex-judges to receive honorary doctorates from Free State university

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is among five distinguished people who will receive honorary doctorates from the University of the Free State (UFS) this month.

In a statement, UFS said Moseneke, former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs, ex-judge Dennis Davis, Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute founder Mike Wingfield and Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/Aids, will be honoured.

Vice-chancellor Prof Francis Petersen said the institution was proud of the recipients. “The university is extremely proud to confer honorary doctorates on a group of distinguished individuals.

“Each of them has made a profound contribution to their respective fields, and we are privileged to welcome them on campus to honour them during the graduation ceremony.”