South Africa

Looters arrested in Umlazi

By TIMESLIVE - 14 April 2022 - 11:12
People loot a shipping container washed away after flooding caused by heavy rains in Umlazi on Tuesday.
Image: ROGAN WARD

A group of residents will appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Thursday after they were arrested for looting. 

SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said residents entered two businesses in Umlazi's H and J sections and took groceries and appliances. 

“Police swiftly responded at both premises and arrested a total of 12 suspects. The suspects were arrested for charges of business burglary and possession of stolen property,” she said.

Some of the stolen groceries were recovered by police and handed back to the store manager. A vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized by police.

Gwala said the suspects will appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Thursday.

This comes after residents helped themselves to contents of containers from a storage facility in Umlazi damaged during torrential rains in and around Durban since Sunday. 

