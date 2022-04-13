WATCH LIVE | Eskom gives update on rolling blackouts
Eskom has implemented continuous rolling blackouts until Friday morning. Group chief executive, André de Ruyter is holding a virtual briefing now to give an update on the challenges.
Eskom has implemented continuous rolling blackouts until Friday morning. Group chief executive, André de Ruyter is holding a virtual briefing now to give an update on the challenges.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.