Judith McKenzie‚ associate professor in the division of disability studies at the University of Cape Town‚ agreed with Phasha’s findings.

“There’s a lot of anxiety when it comes to sexuality in mentally handicapped people. It has its roots in eugenics; people are uncomfortable with disabled persons having offspring‚ concerned that they will produce another handicapped generation [and weaken the gene pool].

“When it comes to mentally handicapped children‚ people put them in one of two categories: people with intellectual disabilities are completely innocent and shouldn’t know anything about sex‚ or they are promiscuous.

“They don’t get exposure to sexual education as they are in special schools and not getting it from their peers.” “A lot of sexuality education ... denies the right to sexuality. People with intellectual disabilities may seem immature but sexually they are maturing like any [average intelligent] child.

“It’s ... concerning as special schools are supposed to provide special services but get abused. If it were a regular school it would be a bit different.”

Moyahabo Thoka from the Centre for Child Law said inasmuch as one would not ask “how can women prevent being raped?” it is equally inapt to ask “how do we ensure that children with intellectual disabilities are not sexually violated?”

“The problem lies with the abuser and not with the child‚ therefore we cannot lock children up due to fear that the child might be sexually abused. We can only educate societies in an attempt to reverse the myths that may perpetuate sexual violence against persons with disabilities.

“The only thing that one can do‚ is to create a safe environment for the child and a relationship with the child so that the child is easily able to communicate any sort of abuse or violation that they experience‚” said Thoka.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the issue needed a “whole school approach” involving pupils‚ teachers‚ principals‚ governing bodies‚ parents‚ caregivers‚ their homes and the community.

He said the National School Safety Framework identifies risks in these institutions.

“All stakeholders are fully aware of the special attention in regard to special schools ... Where violation takes place and is reported‚ the police must do their work and make public examples of such offenders.”

He said the department offered sexuality education which incorporates skills on how to detect and/or gather evidence against offenders.

The director-general of the department of women‚ youth and persons with disabilities‚ Mikateko Joyce Maluleke‚ said children with disabilities suffer the worst atrocities and violations — including sexual exploitation from family‚ communities and caregivers.

“The fact that there are areas which have been compromised means that we still have to continue to work on more safety measures.”