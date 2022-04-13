LISTEN | eThekwini won’t be load-shed but unplanned system outages remain high: De Ruyter

De Ruyter emphasised in a media briefing on Wednesday morning that unplanned outages and system failures are “uncomfortably high” and that two decades of sub-par maintenance has left the utility in a difficult position, with a generation capacity shortfall of 3,518 megawatts.

De Ruyter outlined how neglect for the inclusion of new generating capacity over the past two decades has hamstrung the utility into resorting to load-shedding to conduct routine maintenance.

He said Eskom is working tirelessly to bring load-shedding to an end.