IN PICS | Flood devastation and tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal

The president will travel to Clermont, Lindelani, Ntuzuma and Emawoti to meet affected families and inspect damage to infrastructure.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and police minister Bheki Cele will accompany Ramaphosa during his visit.

It is estimated 59 people have lost their lives and many are missing.