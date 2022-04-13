×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Can the Covid-19 vaccine cause heart inflammation?

13 April 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The SA Department of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) says young males who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a significantly reduced risk of inflammation compared to unvaccinated individuals.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

A recent study has found the risk of developing heart inflammation after getting a Covid-19 vaccine is not very different to the risk after other vaccinations, including the flu jab.

Myocarditis, a rare inflammation of heart muscle, is usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Pericarditis is inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart. 

A study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal looked at 22 studies on the subject covering more than 405-million vaccines doses around the world. It found incidents of myopericarditis after getting the vaccine were low and not significantly different to the risk after getting the flu vaccine.

It found males and those younger than 30 years carried a higher risk of developing heart inflammation after getting the vaccine

“Among people who received Covid-19 vaccines, the incidence of myopericarditis was significantly higher in males (versus females), in people younger than 30 years (versus 30 years or older) after receiving an mRNA vaccine (versus non-mRNA vaccine), and after a second dose of vaccine (versus a first or third dose).”

Despite the higher risk, the national department of health and the World Health Organization (WHO) said young males who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a significantly reduced risk of inflammation compared to unvaccinated individuals.

“Acute myocarditis usually resolves on its own in a few days and can be treated with medication, supportive therapy and rest.

“The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from primary Covid-19 infection itself occurs at a rate of up to 450 cases per million in young males. According to the Comirnaty Pfizer package insert, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with Pfizer is 1.6 people per million,” said the health department.

The WHO said reported cases have often been mild and resolved with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs within days. 

