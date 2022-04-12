UPL says overflow of polluted water during heavy rain is 'extremely diluted'

The company's warehouse in Cornubia, north of Durban, was set alight during the unrest in July last year resulting in the chemical disaster.

“UPL repurposed an existing storm water control dam below the facility into a pollution control dam (PCD). UPL appointed independent specialists who have been carefully managing the levels of polluted water in the PCD.

“Testing had indicated that the recent levels of metals and contaminants of concern in the PCD were sufficiently low to permit a variety of discharge options, including slow release into the river environment,” said UPL spokesperson Japhet Ncube.

“The heavy rains over the weekend and continuing into last night [Monday] have, however, created an unprecedented volume of storm water in the PCD catchment, and its levels have rapidly risen from empty to extremely high.