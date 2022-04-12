'Ulterior motive' behind 'unlawful' conversion of 130 workers' contracts to permanent staff, City of Joburg argues in court papers

The workers have taken the municipality to court alongside the SA Municipal Worker's Union on an urgent basis in a bid to interdict the city from advertising their positions

The conversion of the fixed-term contracts of 130 workers to permanent staff bears the hallmarks of opportunism on the side of the ANC, acting Joburg municipal manager Melusi Mlandu says in papers filed in the Labour Court.



In a responding affidavit to the urgent court application brought by disgruntled former city workers, Mlandu said conversion of the contracts was done without council approval in October 2021...