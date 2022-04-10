Litter stings worse than jellyfish and bluebottles for ocean swimmer

Environmental activist Sarah Ferguson was stung by jellyfish and bluebottles for the first 23 days of her One Ocean odyssey from Durban to Cape Town — and that was preferable to the cold water that’s embraced her in the Eastern Cape.

Ferguson, raising awareness against single-use plastics which are consumed faster than they can be recycled, has been hampered by weather and funding issues.

“I’ve seen a lot of plastic,” said the 39-year-old physiotherapist who left Durban on February 21. “We’ve had some encounters with dolphins, pilot whales, squid. The main thing I’ve seen are jellyfish and bluebottles up until a week ago.

“Up until this week I’ve been stung every single day by something — jellyfish, bluebottles. Until we hit the cold water I got stung every single day ... 23 days, every day.”

Then coach Sarah Houston interjected: “The blessing of cold water.”

“I’d rather be stung,” quipped Ferguson. “The water is cold and green ... Now I’ve seen nothing except litter,” she told TimesLIVE in Gqeberha, where she popped into the national swimming championships at the Newton Park pool.

Current helps her swim faster than world champions

Ferguson is backed by a team of two skippers, one who travels on land to help pilot his colleague on the boat safely to land, Houston and a kayaker who helps her to maintain course in the swells.

“We feed her every half an hour on a rope,” said Houston, who sometimes swims with Ferguson to keep her company.

“She follows international Channel rules, which means she can’t hold onto anything. No aids, no flippers, no wetsuits — goggles, caps, cossie [costume].”