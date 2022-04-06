×

South Africa

Two Gauteng hospitals closed by protesting out-of-contract workers

06 April 2022 - 13:38
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
The entrance to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus where on Wednesday, gates were shut from early in the morning.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Patients at two Gauteng hospitals are being turned away due to staff protests over the non-renewal of their Covid-19 temporary contracts.

At Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, gates have been shut from early Wednesday morning due to protests while  Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston also had operations  disrupted by protests.

A nurse affiliated to the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union on the East Rand said the protests were mainly over “staff shortage and working equipment”.

“More so now that the Covid contracts  aren’t renewed,” said the nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The nurse said Thelle Mogoerane has been on total shutdown since 7am on Wednesday morning.

“No-one is going in and no-one going out. Staff and patients are outside with gates locked.” 

The workers went on protest, mainly demanding that their contracts be renewed. This has led to nobody being allowed in or out of the hospital for most parts of Wednesday. Sowetan has learnt that the gates are locked and ambulances were not allowed access into the hospitals.

The Gauteng health department is yet to respond to Sowetan's request for comment.

