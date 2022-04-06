'Tone-deaf'- Cosatu fuming over these proposed salary hikes for Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen and Malema

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has proposed a 3% increase in salary and benefits for politicians and officials.

The proposed salary and benefits increases were recently published in the Government Gazette.

The commission said it consulted with finance minister Enoch Godongwana, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and the office of the chief justice before making the proposals.

The commission is responsible for making recommendations regarding the salaries and benefits of the president, deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MPs, justices, judges, magistrates and other senior government officials.

The salary increases are not final and will need to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose salary is approved by parliament.

How much will officials possibly earn?

Ramaphosa’s annual salary and benefits would increase from R2,989,845 to R3,079,540 should the 3% increase be approved.

The proposed salary for deputy president David Mabuza is R2,910,234, up from 2,825,470.