Relatives disgusted by woman who 'killed' her nephew

Andile Aalivirah Mthembu made a brief appearance in the Tsakane magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury

A 36-year-old East Rand woman who was arrested for killing her nephew has confessed to assaulting him with a stick because he allegedly admitted to stealing money from her.



