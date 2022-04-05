Relatives disgusted by woman who 'killed' her nephew
Andile Aalivirah Mthembu made a brief appearance in the Tsakane magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury
A 36-year-old East Rand woman who was arrested for killing her nephew has confessed to assaulting him with a stick because he allegedly admitted to stealing money from her.
Andile Aalivirah Mthembu made a brief appearance in the Tsakane magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.