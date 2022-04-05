'Premier Mtsweni-Tsipane lucky to make it to the PEC'

She failed to muster up support that would have seen her in the top six of the provincial executive committee (PEC)

Despite not making the top five of the ANC Mpumalanga leadership after failing to secure a nomination during last weekend's elective conference, premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane made it as an additional member.



Mtsweni-Tsipane, who made a brief appearance at the provincial conference, failed to muster up support that would have seen her in the top six of the provincial executive committee (PEC)...