Fuel prices to increase on Wednesday — here's what motorists have to say

South Africans have taken to social media to lament the increase in petrol, paraffin and diesel prices, which will take effect on Wednesday.

Some motorists said they will cut down on their driving, while others expressed disappointment that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not discuss the price hike during his address to the nation on Monday evening.

The increase was announced by the minister of energy and mineral resources Gwede Mantashe. Diesel will increase by up to R1.69 a litre and petrol by up to 36c a litre.

The minister said fuel price increases are informed by local and international factors, including the Russia-Ukraine war which has affected fuel prices globally.

“With respect to diesel, apart from increasing crude oil prices, there is also a shortage of diesel supply which is due to lower exports from Russia as a major exporter of distillate fuel at discounted prices. That is why the rate of price increase in diesel is higher than that of petrol,” said the department.

It said the increase in fuel prices could have been much more severe had it not been for the temporary reduction of the fuel levy by R1.50/l.

The temporary relief ends in May.

“This intervention will bring needed relief to motorists because it will cushion the high fuel price increases that were anticipated this month, which were a result of global factors. The increases in petrol and diesel would have been close to R2 per litre and over R3 per litre respectively if there was no intervention,” said the department.

Here's what motorists have had to say on social media: