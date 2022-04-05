Child drowns in KZN country club pool

Paramedics were unable to resuscitate an 11-year-old child who drowned in the pool of a KwaZulu-Natal north coast country club on Monday.

IPSS Medical Rescue, which responded to the incident, did not name the country club.

It said in a statement that “initial reports stated that two children entered the property to swim in the pool.

“Both the country club and pool were closed at the time.

“One child got into difficulty, disappearing under the water.”

According to IPSS the other went to get help.

“Despite the best efforts of IPSS Medical and all on scene, the resuscitation was unsuccessful.”

