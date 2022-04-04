Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking
A Gauteng woman is fighting for her life after she was shot during an alleged attempted hijacking on Saturday night.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident took place in the Cullinan area around 9pm.
Paramedics found the woman in a critical condition.
“A decision was made to airlift the woman with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for definitive care.”
Van Reenen said police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
