Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking

A Gauteng woman is fighting for her life after she was shot during an alleged attempted hijacking on Saturday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident took place in the Cullinan area around 9pm.

Paramedics found the woman in a critical condition.

“A decision was made to airlift the woman with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for definitive care.”

Van Reenen said police are investigating.

TimesLIVE