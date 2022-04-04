×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking

By TIMESLIVE - 04 April 2022 - 09:35
A Gauteng woman is fighting for her life following an attempted hijacking
A Gauteng woman is fighting for her life following an attempted hijacking
Image: 123rf.com/Ilkin Quliyev

A Gauteng woman is fighting for her life after she was shot during an alleged attempted hijacking on Saturday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident took place in the Cullinan area around 9pm.

Paramedics found the woman in a critical condition.

“A decision was made to airlift the woman with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for definitive care.”

Van Reenen said police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Joburg cops rescue hijack victims in high-speed chase

Johannesburg police who witnessed a hijacking and kidnapping in the streets of Kensington on Saturday sped after the vehicle, fired shots at the ...
News
1 month ago

Wounded ‘robbery suspects’ under guard in hospital after Joburg highway shoot-out

Six armed robbery suspects were arrested after a car chase and shoot-out with police on the M2 highway in Johannesburg - with five of them now under ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...