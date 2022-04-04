Cape Independence Advocacy Group apologises for ‘racist’ tweet

Responding to the backlash, the group said the tweet was intended to be a visual representation of ideological differences.

“The Western Cape government, which was elected by a clear majority of Western Cape voters, is broadly aligned with western countries and advances western ideologies. The SA government is broadly aligned with the old communist bloc countries and has a strained relationship with the West,” the group said in a statement.

It said many people misinterpreted its true intentions and misunderstood the message.

“We accept full responsibility for this misunderstanding and apologise profusely for any offence which this misunderstanding may have created,” said the group.

“As an organisation we have taken the decision not to delete the tweet. It is in the public domain and removing it will simply leave those with ulterior motives a further opportunity to misrepresent our true intentions.

“Instead, we wish to clarify the intended message of the tweet so we can be judged according to our true intentions and not those that others have wrongly assigned to us.

“While the Western Cape remains a part of the Republic of SA, the Western Cape people will perpetually be denied their democratic will, and this is the essence of Cape Independence.

“Let SA be governed according to the democratic will of the people who live there, and extend the same democratic right to the people of the Western Cape,” it said.