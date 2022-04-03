Mabuza not invited to ANC Mpumalanga conference that saw Ramaphosa supporters take positions

ANC deputy president David Mabuza was not invited to the Mpumalanga elective conference that saw new leadership elected in the province.

This was revealed by newly elected provincial chairperson Mandla Ndlovu when questioned about the absence of the former provincial chair.

Asked if Mabuza was invited, Ndlovu questioned why the deputy president was being singled out.

"Why the deputy president specifically?" he asked.

"Mabuza was not invited to the conference. He is the deputy president and you can't just call him. There are other NEC [national executive committee] delegates who are here and the treasurer-general Paul Mashatile opened the conference."

Dubbed Mabuza's outgoing conference, Mpumalanga last held an elective conference in 2015, when Mabuza was re-elected as provincial chairperson before he rose to the position of deputy president of the ANC in December 2017 at Nasrec.

Ndlovu is a known supporter of Cyril Ramaphosa and in March, he publicly endorsed Ramaphosa to serve for a second term and Mpumalanga is well poised to make such an announcement after the lobby group known as Focus secured a clean sweep at this weekend's election.