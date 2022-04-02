WSU partly cleared over unaccredited courses, but faces two more audits

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has been partly cleared after claims that dozens of courses were not accredited.

The Council on Higher Education (CHE), which accredits qualifications and programmes, said on Friday it had reviewed WSU's courses with the SA Qualifications Authority (Saqa) and the higher education and training department (DHE).

The CHE issued a list of programmes mentioned in an internal WSU document and “referenced in media articles”, saying they “meet all requirements”.

This meant they were part of the DHE-funded programme-qualification mix, and they were registered by Saqa on the National Qualifications Framework. The programmes are: