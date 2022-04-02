BREAKING | Mandla Ndlovu elected new chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga

Mandla Ndlovu has emerged as the new Mpumalanga ANC provincial chairperson after receiving 440 votes our of 718 ballots cast.



Ndlovu was ushered onto the stage by elated delegates after being confirmed as the winner. Ndlovu contested alongside Lucky Ndinisa at the conference held in Emalahleni on Saturday...