The man bidding to interdict ANC conference is unemployed activist

The man at the centre of a last minute court action that seeks to stop the Mpumalanga ANC elective conference is an unemployed community activist at Phola township in coal-rich Ogies.



Francisco Vilanculo, commonly known as Natula, is an ANC member who is passionate about community issues. He is one of two ANC members in the province who have hauled the party to the Johannesburg high court...