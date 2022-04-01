Nurse still distraught a year after losing daughter to Covid-19

She said her daughter left behind a 13-year-old boy.

“It's difficult going to work because we used to go to work together. Her son is coping but sometimes he cries. When we visit his mom's grave, he becomes really sad.”

Hoho said she is upset that many people don't want to take the Covid-19 vaccine after her daughter died without getting an opportunity to get one.

“I feel bad about this. I wish the vaccine had come before my daughter passed away because maybe she would be here right now,” she said.

She said she does not have hope that she will ever heal from the pain.

“I do not have hope that I will heal from this. She was my only child, my only daughter.”

Hoho is getting support from her employer and family, but she is still distraught.

“It's not enough. I just wish I could see my daughter even if it is only for five minutes.”

Hoho said her daughter wanted to study further to be a social worker “because caring for others was her passion”.