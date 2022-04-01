×

South Africa

BLOG | The ANC Mpumalanga conference

Follow all the latest news from the ANC elective conference

01 April 2022 - 11:51
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
ANC's elective conference in Mpumalanga takes place this weekend
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Mpumalanga will hold its provincial conference from April 1 to 3. Follow Sowetan senior reporter Nomazima Nkosi for regular updates on the event.

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete and Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson and PEC member Sasekani Manzoni hold a media briefing following delays with conference.

Former Mpumalanga deputy chairperson Charles Makola laughed off questions on whether or not he'll be contesting or will avail himself should he be nominated.

Our reporter Nomazima Nkosi is covering the event. 

Guests sorting out accreditation ahead of the ANC provincial conference scheduled to take place this weekend.

The man at the centre of a last minute court action that seeks to stop the Mpumalanga ANC elective conference is an unemployed community activist at Phola township in coal-rich Ogies.

Francisco Vilanculo, commonly known as Natula, is an ANC member who is passionate about community issues. He is one of two ANC members in the province who have hauled the party to the Johannesburg high court.

Two ANC members in Mpumalanga have hauled the party to court in a last-minute  bid to interdict the provincial elective conference scheduled for this weekend.

In court papers filed before the high court in Johannesburg, Franscico Vilanculo and Mhlonishwa Mahlangu  accuse Luthuli House, ANC's head office, of failing to follow its own processes.

Businesses in the Mpumalanga mining town of eMalahleni are over the moon as the ANC provincial conference scheduled to take place this weekend has given them a boost.

Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been nominated for ANC provincial treasurer by the ANC Women's League task team in the province.

This is despite Msibi being an accused in a murder and attempted murder case.

