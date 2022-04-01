BLOG | The ANC Mpumalanga conference
Mpumalanga will hold its provincial conference from April 1 to 3. Follow Sowetan senior reporter Nomazima Nkosi for regular updates on the event.
Mashatile received a very warm welcome from delegates this afternoon, despite nearly a 4 hour delay. #ANCMPU pic.twitter.com/9Cv5ytVEAI— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Mashatile: "This is the home of the late Jackson Mthembu." #ANCMPU— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Mashatile: "This conference needs to reaffirm the ANC is about addressing the plight of SAns. We're calling for maximum unity and iron discipline." #ANCMPU— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
And the 13th Mpumalanga conference is finally underway. Mashatile is seated next to David Mahlobo. Other NEC members present include Ronald Lamola seated at the back. #ANCMPU pic.twitter.com/OoMh6RB7M7— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete and Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson and PEC member Sasekani Manzoni hold a media briefing following delays with conference.
On Mandla Msibi, Legoete says there is precedence in terms of members who have been subjected to the step aside resolution. "Delegates and conference will decide on what action to take." #ANCMPU— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Dakota: "We're proceeding with conference until being told otherwise by the court. They are bringing an interdict to stop the conference but we're saying time has lapsed. There's no way their case can be urgent." #ANCMPU— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Dakota comes in. He says the ANC was in court morning with the two applicants trying to interdict the Mpumalanga conference "and they were not ready to proceed and asked for case to be sat down at 12pm". #ANCMPU— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete and Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson and PEC member Sasekani Manzoni hold a media briefing following delays with conference. According to the invitation, the provincial conference was meant to start at 10am but hasn't yet. #ANCMPU pic.twitter.com/QMFJhJcURD— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Former Mpumalanga deputy chairperson Charles Makola laughed off questions on whether or not he'll be contesting or will avail himself should he be nominated.
Makola says Mpumalanga plays a big role in ANC polltics nationally. #ANCMPU pic.twitter.com/vXlfktXqCA— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Spotted earlier today was former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been nominated for ANC provincial treasurer by the ANC Women's League task team despite being an accused in a murder and attempted murder case. Msibi said should be nominated, he will avail himself. pic.twitter.com/wgdlseEyNC— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Sitting down with @SowetanLIVE, Msibi says he received the docket relating to the shooting adding his name did not appear anywhere in the extensive document. #ANCMP pic.twitter.com/MwT5zGwSVX— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Msibi says he will allow all law enforcement processes to unfold and will cooperate. He adds that after conference, he will approach the provincial ANC bosses and present them with the document. #ANCMPU pic.twitter.com/i4MHbYU3CY— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Msibi concludes by saying he knows the roleplayers behind the accusations. He adds they had assumed he would not be able to participate in the conference. "Unfortunately, the opposite happened." #ANCMPU pic.twitter.com/0FgeXvtMNF— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
Guests sorting out accreditation ahead of the ANC provincial conference scheduled to take place this weekend.
The ANC Mpumalanga conference is set to get underway in less than an hour. ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile is set to give opening remarks while President Cyril Ramaphosa will close conference. Members are milling about while they sort out Accreditation. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/0JcED8RSTe— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 1, 2022
The man at the centre of a last minute court action that seeks to stop the Mpumalanga ANC elective conference is an unemployed community activist at Phola township in coal-rich Ogies.
Francisco Vilanculo, commonly known as Natula, is an ANC member who is passionate about community issues. He is one of two ANC members in the province who have hauled the party to the Johannesburg high court.
Two ANC members in Mpumalanga have hauled the party to court in a last-minute bid to interdict the provincial elective conference scheduled for this weekend.
In court papers filed before the high court in Johannesburg, Franscico Vilanculo and Mhlonishwa Mahlangu accuse Luthuli House, ANC's head office, of failing to follow its own processes.
Businesses in the Mpumalanga mining town of eMalahleni are over the moon as the ANC provincial conference scheduled to take place this weekend has given them a boost.
Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been nominated for ANC provincial treasurer by the ANC Women's League task team in the province.
This is despite Msibi being an accused in a murder and attempted murder case.
