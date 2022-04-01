Application to interdict ANC Mpumalanga elective conference dismissed by court

The Johannesburg High court has dismissed the urgent application brought on by two disgruntled ANC members from Mpumalanga in an attempt to dismiss the provincial conference.

The announcement was made by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile during a break at this weekend's conference provincial conference in Witbank.

In court papers filed before the high court in Johannesburg, Franscico Vilanculo and Mhlonishwa Mahlangu accused Luthuli House, ANC's head office, of failing to follow its own processes.

Making the announcement, Mashatile said: "We've just received the report the case to interdict conference of Mpumalanga has been dismissed by the court.

"We're relieved we can now proceed properly with our conference arrangements and we've already had a successful opening. We're pleased," Mashatile said.

Meanwhile, ANC national spokesperson, who was visibly overjoyed said he trusted ANC processes.

"There was never a point whereby the ANC moved it's eye from the ball because we knew our processes were tight," he said.

Inside the massive tent at the Witbank dam, voting delegates erupted in song after coordinator in the secretary-general's office coordinator Gwen Ramokgopa made the announcement.

Ramokgopa was deployed to Mpumalanga as national's chief deployee.