ANC denies Mpumalanga conference delay is due to court case

ANC bosses in Mpumalanga have denied claims that delays to the start of the provincial conference were due to the ongoing court case at the Johannesburg high court.

Two members of the party had brought an urgent application in an attempt to interdict the conference from taking place as planned.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete who spoke alongside ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzoni said there was no delay with the conference, adding that they were “steaming ahead”.

According to the invitation, conference was meant to start at 10am on Friday but by 2pm it had yet to begin.

Legoete said ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, who is meant to give opening remarks, was at the conference venue.

“We were told yesterday there was tension by those wanting to interdict. This morning we were in court with the two applicants and they were not ready to proceed and asked for the case to be sat down at 12pm and we’re waiting for an update with the court matter.

“From our side as both province and national, we’re steaming ahead with the conference. Preparations, bookings were done. Credentials are being concluded. We’re about to close the outstanding registration,” he said.

If the conference is interdicted, Legoete said it was in the ANC’s interest to respect the rule of law.

“We’re proceeding with conference until being told otherwise by the court. They are bringing an interdict to stop the conference but we’re saying time has lapsed. There’s no way their case can be urgent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manzoni played down delays, saying some members still needed to travel to Emalahleni from other parts of Mpumalanga.

“Due to other logistics we find ourselves not having been able to start according to invitation. Conference is expected [to have] 778 delegates and you’ll understand we’re using a new system we’re piloting here.

“Accreditation is not the normal previous accreditation. We started yesterday and are proceeding very well [with] how delegates are going.

“We’re above 80% in terms of registration. We'll be closing soon and start with conference. Other comrades are at work and had to make arrangements in order to come to Emalahleni on a Friday,” he said.