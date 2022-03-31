ANC members launch urgent court action interdicting provincial conference

Two ANC members in Mpumalanga have hauled the party to court in a last-minute bid to interdict the provincial elective conference scheduled for this weekend.

In court papers filed before the high court in Johannesburg, Franscico Vilanculo and Mhlonishwa Mahlangu accuse Luthuli House, ANC's head office, of failing to follow its own processes.

This week, Vilanculo and Mahlangu were among five ANC members who had dispatched a letter to Luthuli House notifying the party of their intention to head to court to interdict the conference scheduled for eMalahleni.

One of the five members, Fakazi Shongwe, has since filed an affidavit and distanced himself from the letter sent to the ANC.

However, on Thursday, Vilanculo and Mahlangu filed court papers hoping to interdict the elective conference. The pair also challenges the disbandment of the party's Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC) and the subsequent appointment of the provincial task team.

In his founding affidavit Vilanculo, from Ogies near eMalahleni, stated that the disbandment of the PEC was taken by the NWC (national working committee) which, according to the ANC constitution, was not empowered to do so.

Vilanculo stated in his affidavit that the process leading up to this weekend's elective conference "is fraught with irregularities".

"It goes without saying that the NWC neither possess powers to disband PEC structures nor powers to appoint interim structures after the dissolution of the PEC," stated Vilanculo.

He also raised issues with the elective conference's "road map" which has a binding programme which included the setting up of date deadlines for nomination processes and dates for the verifications.

Vilanculo also raised issues regarding alleged disqualified branches which were apparently not given a right to be heard by the interim structure which was essentially having responsibilities of a PEC.

"I can safely say there are many branches of the ANC who have been excluded from the 'Elective Conference'... about 150-plus branches of the ANC have been excluded from participating in the elective conference," stated Vilanculo.

Mpumalanga last had an elective conference in 2015, where David Mabuza was re-elected as provincial chairperson before he rose to the position of deputy president of the ANC in December 2017 at Nasrec.