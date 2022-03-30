Former McDonald's employee jailed for spitting in McFlurry, demanding R150k

A former McDonald's employee who spat into a McFlurry ice cream has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for extortion and malicious damage to property by the Pretoria North magistrate's court.

Clement Othusitse Seothaeng was employed at McDonald’s restaurant in Montana for two years.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on September 23 2017, while at work, Seothaeng recorded himself in a 20-second video clip with his phone preparing a McFlurry ice cream without revealing his face, just a person wearing a uniform.