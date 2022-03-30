Case postponed against North West woman accused of ordering hit on family

The case against a North West woman accused of wiping out members of her family in an alleged hit has been postponed to May 11 for further investigation.

Onthatile Sebati is accused of paying cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone to kill members of her family at their Mmakau home in December 2016, allegedly because she “wanted her freedom”.

The three were each granted R10,000 bail in January.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Sebati was still in custody as no bail had been paid.