Brandfort to be renamed after Madikizela-Mandela despite opposition

Free State MEC for sport, arts and culture Limakatso Mahasa says the provincial government is forging ahead with the renaming of the small town of Brandfort after late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela despite opposition by some.

Mahasa, speaking during her department's budget vote in the provincial legislature on Tuesday, said those who are opposed to the name change would have not choice but accept it as it will change.

The renaming of the town has sparked some protests with a sign board erected to indicate the name change defaced and vandalised.

The name change was also previously rejected by opposition parties in the Free State and some members of the community. They cited, among others, that money used in the process could have been directed to service delivery.

The residents of the sleepy town outside Bloemfontein say they still struggle to access basics like water and sanitation.

Mahasa was, however, adamant that the name would not be reversed as is the legacy left by Madikizela-Mandela. "We want to inform those who still have a problem with the renaming of the town to get used to it and it should sink in.

"The name is going absolutely nowhere. This is the least we can do for our icon who sacrificed a lot for us to be where we are today as South Africans," she said. "A historical mission was accomplished in honouring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela."

She added that the provincial government was disgusted by the defacing and vandalism of the newly erected name board.

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year approved the name change, which was gazetted in August.

Brandfort is the town to which the late struggle icon was banished by the apartheid government in 1977.

Madikizela-Mandela died in 2018 just before talks began to rename the town to honour her legacy.

Her house was meant to be converted into a museum for the exploration of the life and times of the stalwart in the town. Mahasa said there will be an exhibition after its completion but did not provide time frames.

The house will also be a heritage site.

Meanwhile, MEC for education Tate Makgoe has called for the provincial government to fast-track the name changes of other towns starting with Bloemfontein being called Mangaung.

"There is no way in this day and age we still have town names like Parys, Welkom, Kroonstad, Koffiefontein and others. I urge MEC Mahasa to fast-track the process, we cannot continue with such names," he said.