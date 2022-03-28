South Africa

Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will return to rebuild their country

28 March 2022 - 10:30
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane believes the b- elections in Zimbabwe will usher in change. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane sent a strong message to Zimbabwean president and leader of the ruling Zanu-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying Zimbabweans will be free and those in SA will return to their country to rebuild it. 

His tweet came at the weekend as Zimbabweans took to the polls to vote in by-elections. 

Maimane said the tenure of Mnangagwa, who he likened to his predecessor Robert Mugabe, will soon be over and SA will be watching closely to ensure his party does not “steal” the elections. 

In 2023 Zimbabwe will be free and Zimbabweans who are in SA will return to rebuild their country. We will be watching closely and you will not find any appetite for your tactics,” he tweeted. 

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said voters were intimidated into voting for the ruling party. He also accused the Zanu-PF of giving out bribes and buying groceries for voters.

Here is evidence of how people are intimidated into voting for Zanu-PF. They have their names written down, and they are told to go with someone inside the polling station where they declare they can’t write,” he tweeted at the weekend. 

Chin’ono urged Zimbabweans not to be intimidated into voting for any political party.

“Do not be intimidated. Go and cast your vote for whoever you want. This election is very important because it is going to allow not just Zimbabweans but the region and international community to understand the problems faced in Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans,” he said. 

Maimane is an outspoken supporter of Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change. Chamisa's newly-formed party is contested elections for the first time. 

