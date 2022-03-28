Japan to revise foreign exchange law to end crypto loophole for sanctions on Russia

Japan will revise its foreign exchange law to prevent Russia from evading Western financial sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine through cryptocurrency assets, top government officials said on Monday.

The government will submit a revision of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to the current parliament session to strengthen protections against potential sanction-busting by Russia through digital assets, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a press conference.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also called for the law to be amended in a Monday parliament session, where he stressed the need for co-ordinated moves with Western allies after attending last week's Group of Seven summit in Belgium.

A finance ministry official told Reuters discussions were under way about the proposed amendment, saying he could not provide further details.