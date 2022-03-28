Death of SA crew member aboard cruise ship ‘accidental’, says MSC

MSC Cruises SA says the death of a South African crew member aboard its ship MSC Orchestra is believed to be of an “accidental nature”.

Lebo Mavuso, spokesperson for MSC Cruises SA, said the female crew member died on Thursday night.

The ship left Durban for a three-night voyage on Friday.

MSC Orchestra resumed cruises to SA in January after pausing operations for a month. It has been conducting three-night and four-night voyages from Durban.

“We have been in communication with her family and extend our deepest condolences to them for their loss.

“The death, which we believe to have been of an accidental nature, as is usual under such circumstances, is being investigated by the local authorities and we will continue to provide every assistance.”

According to Crew Center, a website run by ex-crew members sharing their experiences of life and work on cruise ships, the woman’s colleagues were devastated by her death.

Crew Center said according to a source she had suffered a severe injury.

“There was a medical emergency announcement on the ship’s PA system and medical staff rushed to help the crew member. Unfortunately, they couldn’t save the crew member.

“The crew member is a South African woman who was working in the crew mess. Our source said this was her first contract,” said Crew Center.

