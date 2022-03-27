Motlanthe committee wants probe into North West elections manipulation

The ANC electoral committee wants the party to establish a special team to investigate manipulation of the local government candidates' list in North West.

In a report to the party's national executive committee, which met this weekend, the committee was highly critical of the province and its leadership.

The committee, which is chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, said the province was dysfunctional, insatiable and disunited.

The committee was tasked by the ANC to deal with grievances of local government councillor candidates who were wrongly removed from the list in the lead-up to last year's local government elections.

A number of disputes were lodged with the ANC national leadership but the party resolved it would only deal with the matter after the elections, promising its members that those found to have been wrongly selected would be asked to resign and the party would go for by-elections.