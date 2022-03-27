South Africa

IN PICS | Flying and aerobatics at the Stellenbosch air show

27 March 2022 - 14:56
Esa Alexander Senior photojournalist
The Marksmen Aerobatic Team-Leatt show their skills at the airshow. There was plenty of formation flying and aerobatics during the Stellenbosch airshow outside Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

There was plenty of formation flying and aerobatics at the Stellenbosch air show on Friday and Saturday as jets, helicopters, vintage aircraft and skydivers filled the skies over the Cape winelands. 

A big attraction was the Marksmen Aerobatic Team performing its show-stopping switchblade manoeuvre and the Puma Energy Flying Lions closing out the first air show after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior TimesLIVE photojournalist Esa Alexander was there to capture all the action.

Image: Esa Alexander
Image: esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander
Image: esa Alexander

