IN PICS | Flying and aerobatics at the Stellenbosch air show

There was plenty of formation flying and aerobatics at the Stellenbosch air show on Friday and Saturday as jets, helicopters, vintage aircraft and skydivers filled the skies over the Cape winelands.

A big attraction was the Marksmen Aerobatic Team performing its show-stopping switchblade manoeuvre and the Puma Energy Flying Lions closing out the first air show after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior TimesLIVE photojournalist Esa Alexander was there to capture all the action.